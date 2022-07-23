In first place, Cody Gakpo and Guus Til started in the starting line-up. Gakpo was immediately important and shot the 1-0 against the ropes from a cross by Noni Madueke, in an attack that came about via Ibrahim Sangaré and Guus Til. After the break, PSV could not hold onto the lead, because little Juan Miguel Jimenez Lopez was overlooked by the defense at a corner.

PSV then took the lead again, because Phillipp Mwene came in with a great shot. A bet from the right-back disappeared just on the right side of the post in the goal of Real Betis. Mwene had made his comeback in the game after an hour, just like Érick Gutiérrez. The Mexican and Sangaré therefore played together on the middle line for the first time since last season and that benefited the organization of PSV. In between, however, Joey Veerman had also made a good impression, especially with his passing.