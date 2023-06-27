As a mercenary from the German Bundesliga club, Pepi had an excellent season at FC Groningen, which was relegated from the premier league despite the twelve goals in 29 games by the Texas-born attacker. Pepi thus became club top scorer at FC Groningen.

The arrival of Pepi immediately means the already expected departure of Fábio Silva. The Portuguese has been active in Eindhoven for the last six months as a mercenary from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The intention was to rent Silva to PSV for a year and a half, but regulations prevented that. Silva scored five times for PSV in nineteen games. Important was his decisive penalty in the duel with Ajax, during the cup final.