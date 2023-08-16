PSV has qualified for the decisive qualifying round for the Champions League. After a 3-1 win at the Austrian Sturm Graz, the team of coach Peter Bosz is one step closer to the elite tournament and tens of millions of euros in income. At home, PSV won 4-1 against Sturm Graz last week. PSV can prepare for a revenge against Rangers FC — the team that bothered PSV last year on their way to the final tournament.

The Champions League is of great importance to PSV from a sporting, but especially a financial point of view. The club has not played at the highest European level in the past five years — often because the qualifying rounds were not survived. As a result, PSV lost many millions of euros in income. The club was therefore forced to sell star player Cody Gakpo last winter in order to close a hole in the budget.

This summer, the Eindhoven club management brought in Noa Lang to accommodate Gakpo’s departure. PSV also invested millions in American striker Ricardo Pepi. Both attackers started on the bench in Austria: Lang because of an impending injury and Pepi because Bosz preferred Luuk de Jong at the point of the attack.

Believe stunt

Sturm Graz had the first big chance after twenty minutes. Goalkeeper Walter Benitez was able to turn around, but after half an hour he was still behind on a volley from William Bøving. The Austrian supporters started to believe in a stunt, but thanks to Joey Veerman those hopes quickly faded. The midfielder placed the equalizer with military precision of about twenty meters in the corner.

Not long after that, De Jong put an end to the last bit of Austrian hope with his specialty. The striker headed in the 1-2 from a cross from Jordan Teze. In the second half, where Pepi came in for De Jong, nothing worth mentioning happened. However, the American striker managed to crown his substitution with a goal from the penalty spot in the final phase.

Rangers FC from Scotland is the last opponent that can prevent PSV from participating in the Champions League. With this, PSV can take revenge for last year’s failed qualifying campaign, when the Scots caused much disappointment in Eindhoven by being too strong in two matches.