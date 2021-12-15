PSV qualified without a penny of pain for the eighth finals of the KNVB cup tournament on Wednesday evening. Thanks in part to an outstanding Ritsu Doan, the people of Eindhoven easily won from Fortuna Sittard’s B-team: 2-0.











By Chris Ottens It lasted about five seconds, but then the PSV substitutes also noticed that Ritsu Doan made the 1-0 in the 28th minute. Such a quiet stadium does not help, as the entire match was never really exciting anyway. In fact, in the first half it was mostly sleep-inducing. PSV did not have to go deep against the drifting Fortuna Sittard.

The Limburg team played with a B-team in Eindhoven; the fight against relegation takes precedence over the cup tournament in Sittard. It was therefore not surprising that PSV dominated, although it took a long time before opportunities came. Vinicius tried with his head, but it was Doan who made it 1-0. He shot the ball into the short corner behind Yanick van Osch.

Götze doesn’t score again

The assist for the 1-0 came from Mario Götze, who could also have scored himself, but did not linger too long for the first time and saw the chance disappear. It is strange that a player of his stature has not yet scored in the Eredivisie this season. He only scored in Europe and in the Cruijff Scale.

Ritsu Doan searches and finds the far corner. © Pro Shots / Toin Damen



And so it remained 1-0 at halftime, even if it could just become 1-1. Joël Drommel, who is already struggling with his form, also just released two balls against Fortuna Sittard. He was lucky that this time it was not penalized and PSV could continue playing quietly after the break.

Doan made it 2-0 with a nice bang after an hour, then it was all over. The score could have gone up further, but Yorbe Vertessen and Armindo Bruma couldn’t get the ball in.

“We knew they could make it difficult for us, but we played a good game,” he said Ritsu Doan after the game at ESPN. ,,I was able to score twice thanks to my teammates. At the first goal I was looking for a teammate, but I saw an opportunity to shoot myself and scored.”



