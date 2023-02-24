The goalkeeper knocked out an invader who wanted to attack him.

It’s unbelievable what happened to the goalkeeper of Sevilla Maarko Dmitrovic in the match played in the play-offs of the Europa League against PSV.

A few minutes from the end of the match, a local fan attacked the goalkeeper by making an invasion of the pitch, running towards him and hitting him from behind. What you would never have expected is the reaction of the person concerned.

Indeed, Dmitrovic he didn’t think twice and when he found himself face to face with the attacker, he knocked him down and immobilized him while awaiting the arrival of the stewards.

A situation that has generated a lot of clamor also for the words of the goalkeeper himself after the match: “I better not say what I wanted to do to him… If someone attacks me, I’ll defend myself”, the goalkeeper told COPE.

