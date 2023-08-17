Last season, the former Ajax player played on a rental basis for AC Milan. In Italy, the defender played fourteen games, so his option to buy was not exercised. Barcelona sees little perspective for Dest, so that the American international may leave the Catalan capital.

Technical director of PSV Earnest Stewart still knows Dest from the national team of the United States and Peter Bosz also knows what his qualities are. He played in the highest youth team when Bosz was head coach at Ajax. PSV is still looking for options for the flanks in the back and now has Patrick van Aanholt and Phillipp Mwene for the left side and Jordan Teze and Shurandy Sambo for the right side.