Xavi Simons spoke again with PSV at the beginning of this week about extending his contract. The commitment of PSV and technical director Earnest Stewart is clear: Simons will be paid royally when a new deal is concluded and will be given more responsibility. With one caveat.
Immediately after the duels of the Orange in the Nations League, technical director Earnest Stewart sat down with Xavi Simons on behalf of PSV. This conversation will resume next week, with the aim of doing business quickly.
Both PSV and Simons want clarity quickly with a view to the coming season. The club is prepared to offer the 20-year-old revelation more pay, more responsibility and a longer contract with better conditions. In return, PSV wants a sales clause in favor of his old employer Paris Saint-Germain to be deleted.
Simons stipulated last year that he could return to Paris if he wanted to. This is possible in certain periods for an amount of 6 million euros. That can add up with bonuses or other extras. It was previously believed that PSG would always have to pay 12 million euros for the international.
PSV can ask other clubs what it wants this summer, should it come to a transfer request. PSG cannot directly resell or re-rent Simons this summer upon a return, this is contractually excluded.
The approach of the talks between PSV and Simons is of course not aimed at a departure, but at a new season in the Eredivisie, with the aim of winning the national title.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#PSV #reopens #talks #Xavi #Simons #PSG #bring #midfielder
Leave a Reply