Immediately after the duels of the Orange in the Nations League, technical director Earnest Stewart sat down with Xavi Simons on behalf of PSV. This conversation will resume next week, with the aim of doing business quickly.

Both PSV and Simons want clarity quickly with a view to the coming season. The club is prepared to offer the 20-year-old revelation more pay, more responsibility and a longer contract with better conditions. In return, PSV wants a sales clause in favor of his old employer Paris Saint-Germain to be deleted.