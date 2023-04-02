PSV sent a strong signal when the Eredivisie resumed. In Nijmegen, Ruud van Nistelrooij’s team won unexpectedly easily on Saturday evening, 2-4. The difference was mainly made in the first half, when PSV quickly ran to a 0-3. Luuk de Jong, Olivier Boscagli and Joey Veerman just found it.

After the break, De Jong was accurate again and Oussama Tannane managed to score twice, with a beautiful goal from about twenty meters and a scorching free kick.

The victory was necessary for PSV to stay in the fight for at least second place in the final standings of the competition. Van Nistelrooij’s team no longer has anything in their own hands with regard to the championship, because Feyenoord has eight less points. That team travels to fellow townsman Sparta on Sunday.

Thijs Slegers was commemorated with banners, a minute of silence and a minute of applause. © Pro Shots / Thomas Bakker



Lord and master

PSV was lord and master from the kick-off against an NEC that collapsed and seemed to gamble on the counter. PSV was stronger in the duels and managed to create the necessary opportunities with the help of the elusive Simons in the front. Jasper Cillessen had no answer to a shot by the 19-year-old playmaker and De Jong was able to score. Boscagli was then accurate with the head, from a corner. The Frenchman, back from a serious knee injury, crowned his first starting spot in a year with a goal and was emotional. See also Georgia is holding back for fear of Russia - and because of informal cliques with oligarchs

Veerman completed another beautiful attack via Simons de Jong before the break, after which the argument was already settled. After the break, De Jong was accurate with his feet, after another good attack over the flanks at PSV. This gave an emotional evening a great result: before the match there was an impressive minute of silence, and in the twelfth minute a nice round of applause for PSV press secretary Thijs Slegers, who passed away earlier this week.

