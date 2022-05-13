In October 2021, PSV already had to pay 33,625 euros to UEFA. The club was then punished for misconduct by fans at the end of September during the Europa League match against Sturm Graz in Austria. During that game, the fans threw things on the field and caused destruction.

Toon Gerbrands, the general manager of PSV, was angry with the fans at the time. ,,We no longer accept that people misbehave in the name of PSV, certainly not when we are guests. This misconduct is not supportive and I want it to end for good. We have now contacted the Austrian authorities and Sturm Graz and are doing everything we can to identify the perpetrators. We will pass the fine on them,” he said in October.