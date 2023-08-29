All ready for the second leg of the playoffs which will allow access to the groups: first leg finished 2-2 in Scotland, return to Eindhoven on Wednesday 30 August
PSV, still in talks to buy the Mexican Lozano from Napoli, will in the meantime try to gain access to the Champions League group stage by eliminating Glasgow Rangers in the playoffs. A real revenge compared to last season, when the Scots had the upper hand in the same match, again after a 2-2 home draw in the first leg. Just like it ended a week ago in a really curious replay. At the Philips Stadion there will be a full house to look for the turnaround. PSV are favorites because they play at home in front of their fans, but Rangers won 1-0 a year ago and qualified for the group stage. We will see if the values in the field have changed to such an extent as to determine the opposite result. Psv-Rangers will be played on Wednesday 30 August at 21.00.
PSV-RANGERS WITH MANY GOALS
Even if last year’s return in Eindhoven ended 0-1, it is possible to hypothesize that this time there are many more goals, like in the first leg (2-2). PSV scored two league wins with Vitesse and Utrecht while the Scots lost the first against Kilmarnock and then beat Livingstone and Ross County. Possible hypothesis is the double chance 1X with the addition of the 2-5 multigoal: on Gazzabet this proposal is found at an altitude of 1.44 against 1.43 of Netbet, 1.39 of Planetwin 365 and 1.40 of Snai. More or less the same odds of 1 dry in favor of the Dutch, proposed by all at 1.50 (1.40 on Snai) but which obviously involves many more risks in such a balanced match.
August 29, 2023 (change August 29, 2023 | 12:10)
