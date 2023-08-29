PSV, still in talks to buy the Mexican Lozano from Napoli, will in the meantime try to gain access to the Champions League group stage by eliminating Glasgow Rangers in the playoffs. A real revenge compared to last season, when the Scots had the upper hand in the same match, again after a 2-2 home draw in the first leg. Just like it ended a week ago in a really curious replay. At the Philips Stadion there will be a full house to look for the turnaround. PSV are favorites because they play at home in front of their fans, but Rangers won 1-0 a year ago and qualified for the group stage. We will see if the values ​​in the field have changed to such an extent as to determine the opposite result. Psv-Rangers will be played on Wednesday 30 August at 21.00.