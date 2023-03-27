Thijs Slegers, PSV’s press secretary, died on Monday at the age of 46 from leukemia. That has the soccer club announced. Slegers was diagnosed with acute leukemia in 2020. At the beginning of February this year, he was told that the rejection disease he contracted as a result of the treatment could no longer be cured. In his last months he devoted himself to the recruitment of blood and stem cell donors.

After a career as a sports journalist, in which he wrote about sports and PSV for various media, Slegers started working at the club in 2015 as press secretary. In 2020 he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), a form of blood cancer. The disease is rare: ALL is diagnosed in about two hundred people in the Netherlands every year. A stem cell transplant, in which the patient receives donor stem cells, can help with healing. That is why Slegers made a call via Instagram: “I can no longer be helped, but others can.” He was also a guest on a special broadcast of sports channel ESPN, which focused on recruiting stem cell donors.

His action was successful: after his call, ten thousand new stem cell and blood donors reported to the Sanquin blood bank and to Matchis, a foundation for stem cell donation. Matchis was happy with the action: “The reason is of course very sad,” said a spokesman NRC. “But such a call – which is incredibly courageous and authentic – no campaign can compete with.”