PSV got itself into unnecessary trouble against Rangers FC on Tuesday evening, but managed to limit the damage: the first game in the play-offs of the Champions League ended in 2-2. Just like last season. Peter Bosz’s team can still finish it in-house next week.

Again he was worth gold with his head. Luuk de Jong (32) proved again in Glasgow why he should never be written off. With his fists clenched, he sprinted after his late equalizer towards the PSV supporters who had traveled along at the ever-atmospheric Ibrox.

Favorite

The relief was great. Because how could it be that PSV had worked itself into trouble after just under 80 minutes? Coach Bosz also showed the relief on his face after De Jong’s goal. The coach stated beforehand that PSV would be the favourite. “I think we have better players and we should win,” said Bosz.

“We just tried to play football. We had most of the ball and dominated, but we know they were looking for mistakes from us and want to strike in the transition. So that happened. That should be better on our side next week. After the 2-1 for them, it is good that we come back to 2-2, so that we have a good starting position for next week”, said Luuk De Jong, who also experienced the 2-2 at Ibrox last year. Then PSV lost the return in Eindhoven 0-1. “Mistakes are part of football, but they are punished at this level. I just smashed into it on my goal. I hit him with the back of my head and back, but I don’t care how they go in. Sometimes there may have been just too little occupancy in front of the goal. In the second half it went better, after we had raised that in the break. I think we just have to be happy that we are still 2-2, so that we can take matters into our own hands next week.” See also MSU graduate withdrew a candidacy for a post in the US government

And yes, PSV was also better, but for a long time did little or nothing with the predominance. PSV didn’t get any further than a few blanks from Noa Lang – he was fit again – and Johan Bakayoko. What about Rangers then? That did score after a bumbling from Ibrahim Sangaré. It was precisely the man with a price tag of more than 37 million euros (!) that immediately brought PSV into trouble.

The Ivorian needed too much time, lost the ball and saw how Cyriel Dessers then found Abdallah Sima: he hit the mark. A blow for PSV, which last played the Champions League in 2019. In Eindhoven, they want to return to the billion dollar ball.

A mistake by Ibrahim Sangaré led to Rangers’ 1-0. © Action Images via Reuters



Wrong made right

Especially after Rangers already blocked the way last season. Sangaré made up for his mistake himself: after an hour Ismael Saibari let the ball run smartly and the midfielder hit the target: 1-1. The relief was also great with that hit, but that didn’t last very long. Fifteen minutes after Sangaré’s goal, Rangers made it 2-1 again: after Sergino Dest had left the back and André Ramalho stepped too late, Dessers again gave an assist to substitute Rabbi Matondo: 2-1.

A dull blow in the faces of all PSV players, but De Jong quickly straightened it out with a header from a corner. It stayed there, just like last season: even then it ended in 2-2 and PSV was able to make it in-house. The team now has that chance again.



See also Djokovic trains as Australia investigates whether he lied about previous trip

view important updates 23:01

This concludes tonight’s live blog. Thanks for following and see you next week, when PSV play at home against Rangers FC. 90’+7′ End of second half Last! Just like last year, PSV draws 2-2 in the first game of the diptych with Rangers. Next week, the people of Eindhoven will have to do the job in their own home. 90+5′ A Matondo icicle sails just past the intersection of PSV’s goal. The people of Eindhoven must be careful not to go home with a defeat. 90+4′ Phew, Sangaré makes it exciting again and heads the ball completely wrong in his own sixteen-meter area. Fortunately, it ends well for PSV. 22:51

Watch Rabbi Matondo’s 2-1 and Luuk de Jong’s 2-2 here:



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. 90′ We get six minutes of extra time in Scotland. 89′ Ramalho is injured in the ultimate attempt to prevent a Rangers goal and has to come off. Jerdy Schouten is his replacement. 90′ André Ramalho is replaced by Jerdy Schouten 90′ Olivier Boscagli is replaced by Isaac Babadi 88′ What an opportunity for Rangers! The substitute Sam Lammers bumps into Benítez’s fists, after which the substitute Danilo also cannot get the ball in due to good intervention by Ramalho, who throws himself in front of the ball with all his possessions. See also Skoda Roadiaq is a super handy electric camper 87′ Yellow card for Yorbe Vertessen 85′ PSV tries to convert the momentum of the equalizer and is fully on the hunt for the lead. It has turned into a real football fight at Ibrox Stadium. Five minutes plus extra time! 86′ Todd Cantwell is replaced by Sam Lammers 83′ Yellow card for John Souttar 81′ Noa Lang is replaced by Yorbe Vertessen 81′ Sergiño Dest is replaced by Shurandy Sambo 81′ José Cifuentes is replaced by Kieran Dowell 81′ Cyriel Dessers is replaced by Danilo 80′ 2-2 GOAL by Luuk de Jong! And PSV comes alongside very quickly through a header from Luuk de Jong! 78′ VAR: GOAL confirmed

load more



Statistics

Line-up

Match Center

Check all programs, results and standings from the top competitions in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, England, Belgium and the Netherlands in our match center. Check out all our podcasts and football videos below.

Listen to our football podcasts here





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our latest football videos below