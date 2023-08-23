Because PSV succeeded in capturing Sergiño Dest, Mwene was allowed to leave. He disappeared from the basic team under Peter Bosz. Mwene therefore returns to his previous club Mainz 05. PSV may receive a transfer fee for this, which was previously estimated at around one million euros.

The defender came to PSV in 2021 and won five prizes with the club: three times the Johan Cruijff Scale and twice the cup tournament. The back also made it to the national team of Austria via PSV and was certainly not disappointing after he came over from Germany on a free transfer. He would like to become a basic player again and therefore also wants to make the step to Mainz himself. PSV is willing to cooperate, because with the signing of Dest there are enough options for the wings in the back.