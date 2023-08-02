In the search for defensive reinforcement, PSV has approached a new name. After previously Davinson Sánchez, the young Zeno Debast (19) is now also in the picture. Well-informed sources in Eindhoven confirm this.

Tuesday evening reported Feyenoord Transfermarkt about the situation and Debast was linked to a price of 20 million euros. PSV will certainly not offer that for him, if it comes to that. At the moment, the case is not yet concrete and PSV has not taken any action towards Anderlecht. That can happen, if PSV ultimately really wants to go for him. According to insiders, the fair market value of the Belgian, in whom many clubs are interested, is between 10 and 15 million euros, and that includes the necessary bonuses.

PSV has been looking for defensive reinforcements throughout the transfer period and several names have been reviewed. Earlier, the club went wrong with Thomas Beelen, who went to Feyenoord. The focus is now on 19-year-old Debast, who has already played 57 official matches for Anderlecht and played three international matches on behalf of Belgium.

Reinforcements

PSV has so far mainly strengthened itself in the vanguard. Noa Lang and Ricardo Pepi have had a lot of money in recent weeks. That was offset by the departure of Xavi Simons. He returned to Paris Saint-Germain and is now loaned out to RB Leipzig. View all completed transfers in the Eredivisie here.

