Now that trainer Peter Bosz has been appointed to PSV, the club is linked to numerous names that can strengthen the selection. One of the options for next summer may again be Georginio Wijnaldum, who may continue his career in the Netherlands again. It is no surprise that PSV will again consider whether he can leave Paris Saint-Germain. According to those involved, the situation is not yet concrete.
Rick Elfrink
Latest update:
12-06-23, 23:40
