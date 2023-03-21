The Dutch PSV has imposed a 40-year sanction without being able to access the Philips Stadion to the fan who invaded the pitch to attack goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic during the second leg of the Europa League round of 32 against Sevilla, as reported the club in a statement this Monday. The 20-year-old ran onto the pitch late in the game and hit Dmitrovic in the back, before attempting to punch him in the face. Quickly, the goalkeeper pounced on him and pinned him to the ground, while security members arrived.

PSV, who won the match 2-0 although they lost the tie – Sevilla emerged victorious 3-2 on aggregate – has punished the action by prohibiting fans from entering the field for 40 years. In addition, the PSV will initiate a procedure to repair the damages that the entity may have suffered, according to the statement. Jumping onto the pitch to try to attack Dmitrovic has already received a three-month prison sentence, one of which is suspended. Likewise, the authorities sanctioned the follower with a two-year ban without being able to approach the Philips Stadion.

The convicted man, who was drunk at the time of the attack, was already serving a sentence that prohibited him from entering the venue, although he has not revealed how he managed to gain access to the stadium. The attacker was also fired from his job and expelled from the PSV club to which he belonged.

