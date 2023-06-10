A few weeks after the departure of Ruud van Nistelrooij, PSV has found a new trainer. Peter Bosz returns to the Netherlands after adventures abroad at Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Olympique Lyon.

The 59-year-old trainer from Apeldoorn agrees in principle with the people of Eindhoven and will soon sign a three-year contract. Bosz knows what he has to do in Eindhoven: next year he must deliver PSV’s first title since 2018. Within the club on Friday during the day there was already plenty of talk about the upcoming collaboration with the trainer.

Bosz has been without a club since his resignation from Olympique Lyon in October of last year. As a trainer, he was previously active in the Netherlands at Heracles Almelo, Vitesse and Ajax, among others. He was also technical director of Feyenoord between 2006 and 2009. Bosz also worked at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

At Ajax he reached the final of the Europa League in 2017, which he lost to Manchester United, at the time the club of Daley Blind and trainer José Mourinho. However, Ajax never contacted Bosz for a return to the Johan Cruijff Arena in recent months, not even after the arrival of Sven Mislintat or the departure of Edwin van der Sar.

A title with PSV would mean a first for Bosz himself. He has never been national champion in his career as a trainer. He succeeded as a player with Feyenoord in 1993. With RKC, the midfielder, who played eight times for the Dutch national team, also became champion of the first division in 1988.

Bosz still had a chance to become the new national coach of Belgium in January, but the southern neighbors opted for the services of Domenico Tedesco. FC Twente was also interested in him, but Bosz held off after the departure of Ron Jans. The Tukkers then decided to switch to Joseph Oosting. At the third attempt, this time from PSV, it is a hit for Bosz.

