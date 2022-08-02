The interests for AS Monaco and PSV were so great on Tuesday evening that both teams forgot large parts of the match what professional football is meant for: entertaining the public. The end justified the means. Participation in the highly lucrative Champions League is now just above all else.

The tension was visible for ninety minutes at PSV, which took the lead in the Stade Louis II via a goal from midfielder Joey Veerman in the 39th minute. Axel Disasi equalized ten minutes before the end. The return in the third round of the qualifications will be in Eindhoven next Tuesday. If the Eindhoven football club succeeds in eliminating AS Monaco, a play-off awaits with the Belgian Union Sint-Gillis or the Scottish Rangers FC.

Join the European top with Ajax or be condemned to a second-rate tournament like the Europa League? That is the sporting question for PSV. In financial terms, there is even an amount of approximately 40 million euros at stake.

mental tick

PSV did hand out a mental blow to Ajax on Saturday evening by beating the competitor in the battle to beat the Johan Cruijff Scale 5-3 in its own Arena, but that prize is worth less from a sporting and financial point of view than participating in the Champions League. . Because if PSV wants to compete with the Amsterdam club in the long term, the team of coach Ruud van Nistelrooij will have to act at the highest European level.

Because money and performance in football are more than ever inextricably linked, PSV has to make the move before the season even starts. The big question is whether the club is prepared to take risks for this. Twelve months ago, PSV kept valuable players such as Donyell Malen and Denzel Dumfries aside during qualifying. The transfer of the two to Dortmund and Internazionale respectively yielded more than 43 million. However, the decisive play-off for the Champions League against Benfica was lost.

Gakpo and Sangaré

PSV has chosen to use their most coveted players Cody Gakpo and Ibrahim Sangaré against AS Monaco this year. The club hopes that this pair will make the difference. Their participation turned out well in Monaco. With the help of both players, the team held their ground against the number three in France in a professional manner. Van Nistelrooij had further changed his team in two places compared to the duel for the Johan Cruijff Scale. In the back right Phillipp Mwene played instead of Ki-Jana Hoever and in the front right, Ismael Saibari was preferred over Johan Bakayoko.

PSV was slightly better in balance against Monaco in defense, but was unable to enforce much in the front. PSV thought they had one goal enough, but succumbed to the pressure of AS Monaco after Sangaré’s withdrawal in the final phase – also because the fatigue set in. PSV got away well with 1-1. The tension will be high again next week. Qualifying for the Champions League immediately yields fifteen million euros in starting money. There are additional amounts based on past and present performance. In addition, there is 930,000 euros per point to earn. All in all, this involves at least 40 million euros. Enough to not have to sell Gakpo and Sangaré. They have their future in their own hands.