Boring, waiting all day until you can finally get to work? Well, Van Gerwen doesn’t make a fuss about it. “I am used to it. I also like it in a way,” he said Mighty Mike, who did not watch the games in the afternoon: ,,But others kept me informed. Surprises? Well, I thought Chris Dobey wasn’t the underdog against Gary Anderson beforehand. And Alan Soutar has been on a roll lately. Then you can’t have a big decline like Danny Noppert, from what I understood.”

Van Gerwen is known as a big PSV fan. What does he think of Cody Gakpo’s departure from his club, who has signed for Liverpool? “I don’t really care about that here, but it is of course a pity for PSV, from a sporting point of view. But coming and going is part of the football world.”

In his match against Mensur Suljovic, the Vlijmenaar guards against underestimation. ,,He's a great thrower, but he's not in great shape. I just have to do my own thing, then it will be fine."

Van Gerwen against Suljovic is the second evening match this Wednesday. First, Joe Cullen faces Damon Heta and after MVG has thrown, the game between Martin Schindler and Michael Smith is still scheduled.

