With videosMax Verstappen was already in a good mood prior to the race because his favorite club PSV had won the cracker with Ajax, and after (easily) clinching the victory in the Grand Prix of Mexico, his Sunday could not be worse. He broke his own record with his sixteenth victory. “What more do I want? Seventeen wins, eighteen wins.”
Latest update:
00:19
