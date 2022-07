Owen Wijndal very happy with transfer: ‘I always wanted to go to Ajax’

His transfer had been in the air for years, only took shape in Ibiza this summer and was sealed by the national coach by app. Barely three weeks later, Owen Wijndal (22) goes up against PSV for his first trophy. “I have a roadmap in my head. I always wanted to go to Ajax and can’t wait to win trophies.”