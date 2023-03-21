Eindhoven, Netherlands.- Through a press release the club from the netherlandsPSV Eindhoven, reported that the fan who jumped onto the pitch the day they faced Sevilla F.C.in the UEFA Europa Leagueto try to hit the goalkeeper, Marko Dmitrovicreceived a sanction of 40 years without being able to enter the Philips Stadium.

“The punishment of 40 years is the maximum that allows the imposition of the Uefa. The trespasser is currently serving a three-month sentence, with a one-month suspension imposed by the District court,” the report reads. The farmers.

In addition, this fanatic is prohibited from hanging around the stadium for the next two years. It is known that he invaded the field in a drunken state and did not have permission to enter the Philips Stadiumsince it had a prohibition by the association of soccer from the Netherlands.

We recommend you read

He was also fired from his job at the same time that his final expulsion from the animation group of the PSV Eindhoven to which it belonged. The man is 20 years old, so he will not be able to return until he is 60 years old.