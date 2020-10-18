Mario Götze celebrates a made-to-measure debut at PSV Eindhoven. The win against Zwolle even made it to the top of the table. The ex-international shows after nine minutes why the club has signed him.

Mario Götze celebrated a successful debut at PSV Eindhoven. Among other things, the leap to the top of the table was successful

E.x world champion Mario Götze celebrated a dream debut at his new club in the Netherlands. With his goal to make it 1-0, the 28-year-old laid the foundation for PSV Eindhoven’s clear 3-0 (3-0) success at PEC Zwolle.

The team of the German coach Roger Schmidt remained unbeaten and took over the championship lead in the Eredivisie with 13 points on matchday five.

Götze used an imprecise back pass from Zwolle professional Clint Leemans after only nine minutes and overcame the German goalkeeper Michael Zetterer. Another German player, Philipp Max, played a part in PSV’s 2-0 win.

Götze plays 67 minutes

Max, who came from FC Augsburg for eight million euros, passed from the baseline to Cody Gakpo, who used the input after 18 minutes. Götze’s strike partner Donyell Malen made the preliminary decision with his goal to make it 3-0 before the break (39th). It was the twelfth win in a row for PSV against Zwolle.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Coach Schmidt had immediately given Götze the confidence in the starting line-up, after 67 minutes he took him off the field in view of the clear score. Before the game, he had left it open for a long time whether Götze could be a candidate for the starting XI.

“Mario is not 100 percent fit yet, that makes sense,” he said. In addition to Götze and Max, the ex-Stuttgart Timo Baumgartl and the Swiss Yvon Mvogo, on loan from RB Leipzig, were in the PSV starting line-up, who parried a penalty from Reza Ghoochannejhad after 30 minutes.

Götze celebrated his goal with Pablo Rosario Source: Getty Images / Soccrates Images

Götze switched to the top Dutch club in early October and signed a two-year contract.

“It surprised me, but it might be a good decision. Mario has a trainer there who builds on him. If he focuses completely, a lot is possible, ”said BVB managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke on Saturday in the“ sports studio ”about Götze’s move to the Netherlands.