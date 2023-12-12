PSV drew 1-1 against Arsenal in the last group match in the Champions League, which was already certain of the group win. The English, still far too strong at home with 4-0, got away with the draw, because the best chances were for coach Peter Bosz's team. PSV also secured a place in the knockout phase of the most important European club tournament.

Both teams started without some basic players. At PSV, Luuk de Jong and Guus Til, among others, were on the bench and the not entirely fit Jerdy Schouten and Joey Veerman were missing. Arsenal started without the trendsetters Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Jesus and record purchase Declan Rice.

Eager PSV

Arsenal, who lost their top position in the Premier League due to a defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday, had to quickly fall back against an eager PSV. The home club's offensive created opportunities. Ricardo Pepi, in the starting line-up for the first time, saw goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale accidentally save his effort. A header by Armando Obispo, normally not a starter, went just wide.

The best chance was for Yorbe Vertessen. The Belgian headed against the post from a Jordan Teze cross in the 19th minute. Not much later, Johan Bakayoko shot just wide. Arsenal did little in return, although Mohamed Elneny hit the post next to PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Somewhat against the odds, Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal the lead with a low shot between the legs of defender André Ramalho shortly before half-time. Bakayoko was close to the equalizer in extra time of the first half, but Ramsdale saved.

Few counter-attacks Arsenal

Shortly after the break, Vertessen leveled the score again. The attack was set up by the excellent Malik Tillman, who sent Pepi into the depth. The American served Vertessen, who found the far corner behind Ramsdale: 1-1.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta still wanted to win in Eindhoven and brought Ødegaard and Rice after more than an hour. They were barely on the field when Ismael Saibari almost gave PSV the lead. The midfielder shot against the post.

PSV continued to put pressure, but with a few saves, Jakub Kiwior seemed to help the English team win after Benitez's hesitant performance. The goalkeeper was lucky that Gabriel was in an offside position.

