Just before eleven o’clock on Wednesday evening, the victory was passionately celebrated, after a nervous and only at the end an exciting evening of football. In the pouring rain, PSV defeated the tough RC Lens without convincing. With the tight 1-0, PSV welcomed the first victory in the Champions League in eight years.

This means they are doing well in group B. They rise from fourth to second place in the group, behind leader Arsenal. PSV has the prospect of a continuation of the tournament after the winter, with two games to go: away against Sevilla (November 29) and at home against Arsenal (December 12).

“It has to happen tonight,” PSV coach Peter Bosz summarizes the sentiment beforehand. Club and city are desperate for a victory in the Champions League: until Wednesday, PSV remained without a win for seventeen matches in a row, the last victory going back to December 2015, against CSKA Moscow.

Decorative fireworks explode above the Philips Stadium, an hour before kick-off. Walking from the city center, the scenarios in group B are discussed among fans. What are the chances of reaching the eighth finals if they win, what if they lose? Optimism is palpable – it should be possible against the current number ten of France, especially in the form that PSV is in. And it was better in phases in the match in Lens (1-1) two weeks ago.

Even now, Lens’s opposition has been poor for a long time. PSV dominates, without playing particularly well. And they quickly take the lead, after twelve minutes. Left cross from right winger Johan Bakayoko, and striker Luuk de Jong nods in, beautifully via the underside of the crossbar. There are three opponents surrounding De Jong, but no one is actually covering him – which is remarkable given his qualities in the air.

Flashes and dribbles

Versatility characterizes this PSV, also against Lens. The flashes of Hirving Lozano, the dribbles of Johan Bakayoko, the heading power of Luuk de Jong, the passing of Joey Veerman, the peace of Jerdy Schouten, the crosses of right back Jordan Teze. With a qualitatively broad selection, the absence of the injured attacker Noa Lang can be compensated for silently.

On the other hand, there is defensive vulnerability, especially in the center back – a risky pass-in or wild defensive action is never far away. In the Eredivisie, PSV can get away with this quite easily, in the Champions League it is a constant concern.

Such as shortly before half time, when it is suddenly completely open at PSV. Left wing defender Deiver Machado can approach in a completely free position, but shoots high over. Just like the first big chance for Lens, after three minutes. Striker Elye Wahi escapes after an incorrect back pass from De Jong, left back Sergino Dest intervenes just in time.

Wonderful action Schouten

The crowd cheers up shortly after halftime. In a match in which they are rarely spoiled with feats, Schouten gives them one. With a wonderful technical action he plays out two players in one go, and then immediately shifts the game to the left flank. It illustrates the confidence in Schouten, perhaps PSV’s most important summer purchase.

PSV is unable to increase the pace, making it impossible to break up Lens. The French get a few chances, in a lesser phase from PSV, fifteen minutes after the break. The desperation is visible at PSV, and also audible in the stands. It is a signal for Bosz, who intervenes, he brings fresh forces to midfield: Malik Tillman and Ismael Saibari for Veerman and Guus Til.

PSV drops back almost unrecognizably in its own half, now it is Lens that makes the play. They are becoming more and more dangerous. PSV survives, and gets another huge chance in the hectic final phase: Lozano sprints into the depth, has to pass to the free-standing Bakayoko, but the Mexican decides to shoot himself – goalkeeper Brice Samba saves.

This almost costs PSV dearly. Less than a minute later, Neil El Aynaoui hits the post hard. When Morgan Guilavogui gets a red card in extra time, Lens’ resistance seems broken. PSV barely manages to win.

Qualification for the Champions League this summer, participation in the main tournament, still flawless as the leader in the Eredivisie: the development of PSV under Bosz, who started in July, has gone faster “than we expected,” technical director Earnest Stewart acknowledged on Sunday at ESPN . “You always get that question: how long do you think it will take before the way of playing is implemented,” Bosz himself said on Tuesday. Of course you never know, he said. “If you look back now, it happened very quickly.”

The next step in that development would be to spend the winter in the Champions League – but then PSV still has to improve in terms of defensive stability, as became clear again on Wednesday evening.