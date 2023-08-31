The playoffs that assigned the last places in the competition have ended. At 18 the draw for the 8 rounds

The Champions League 2023/24 draw is completed with a series of old acquaintances of our football. The Psv of Schouten and Dest, both starters, knocked out the Glasgow Rangers with a clear 5-1. The former Lazio Vavro scores with a torpedo from thirty meters and celebrates the qualification of his Copenhagen after the 1-1 draw against Rakow Czestochowa. Van Bommel’s Antwerp signs the feat in Athens, winning 1-2, at Aek Athens, with a goal in the 95th minute. Thus ends the return of the Champions playoffs, with the last three teams qualified for the most important cup in Europe. Tomorrow at 18, in the setting of Montecarlo, the draw for the groups.

PSV EINDHOVEN 5-1 RANGERS — Everything will be decided in the Netherlands after the pyrotechnic 2-2 draw a week ago in Scotland. PSV started strong and took the lead in the 24th minute with Saibari's header. In the second half the script does not change. In the 53rd minute De Jong sets up for Saibari, who doubles up from two steps away. Glasgow Rangers responded with Tavernier's goal, served by Lammers in the 64th minute. But after less than two minutes PSV scores again, in the 66th minute, this time thanks to De Jong's flick in the box. And in the final, it spreads first with Veerman's touch under goal in the 78th minute and then with Goldson's own goal in the 82nd minute, thus winning a place in the next Champions League.

COPENHAGEN 1-1 RAKOW CZESTOCHOWA — Cornelius & Co’s Copenhagen takes advantage of the home advantage and makes European experience count against the Cinderella Rakow Czestochowa, who last year won her first ever Polish championship. To break the balance is Vavro, who in the 35th minute slingshots on a rebound and scores a goal from over 30 meters. In the 45th minute the crossbar denied Larsson a double. Defeated 0-1 at home, the guests take courage and raise their center of gravity. In the 87th minute Zwolinski made it 1-1 at the end of a group action but it was too late in terms of qualifying. Copenhagen in the Champions League, Rakow in the Europa League. See also F2 | Neck problems for Boschung, Campos fielded Roberto Merhi

AEK ATHENS 1-2 ANTWERP — In Athens, a first half is staged without rings. Aek, who lost the first leg 1-0 in Belgium, keep the ball in the game but without breaking through. Despite the ball possession of the Greeks, coached by former Interista Almeyda, it was coach Van Bommel’s Antwerp who took the lead, a former AC Milan player. And in the 73rd minute Kerk unlocks the match with a touch from close range. In the 90th minute Araujo deceives the home crowd by signing the 1-1, also because in full recovery, in the 95th minute, Balikwisha closes the accounts and gives him a historic qualification to the Champions League.