Gakpo had discussed a switch with Virgil van Dijk, among others. The 23-year-old international has been a highly sought-after player on the transfer market since the World Cup. That was also the case in the summer, but then the English clubs ultimately did not continue.

Now that is the case and a transfer will really happen. Liverpool is round with PSV and Gakpo. According to the first sounds, the fixed transfer price is in any case above forty million euros, with millions in bonuses also being possible. Its exact height is not yet known. “But this is a record transfer for PSV,” said General Manager Marcel Brands on the PSV website.

Gakpo made his debut for the PSV first team on February 25, 2018. Since then, the attacker has scored 55 goals and 50 assists in 159 games for the Eindhoven club. This season he has 21 goals and assists for the club, the most of any player in Europe's top 10 leagues. Only Erling Haaland equals Gakpo.

