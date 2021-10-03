While the team of trainer Roger Schmidt still got off to a good start, PSV’s pace soon dropped considerably. Sparta entered the battle with PSV with five men behind and was not going to give away a lot of space. And the team from Rotterdam succeeded very nicely in that, which ensured that PSV was very difficult to create opportunities. Ibrahim Sangaré was closest to the opening goal with a shot and a header, but PSV didn’t get any further than that.

The attacking game was too dull, the pace too slow and at times it looked a bit uninspired. A lot went through the middle at PSV, but Sparta kept the spaces extremely small, so that there was almost no start for Schmidt’s team.

Until the break, the game progressed at the same pace, but PSV’s game also showed little improvement after tea. However, the Eindhoven team should have taken the lead after 55 minutes.