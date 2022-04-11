That is no longer a surprise, because last week picture already with the revelation came that Schmidt is leaving for Portugal for two years. The trainer was asked for a response last week, but replied that he only wanted to talk about PSV.

Project-Schmidt will be largely colored this week at PSV, with the battle in the quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League (against Leicester City) and the cup final on Sunday (against Ajax). Now that it is clear to everyone that Schmidt and his entourage will play at Benfica from next season, there is at least peace in that area. The trainer himself does not talk about contacts with Benfica, because he does not think it is appropriate to talk about his own future now, while he wants to fully concentrate on PSV.