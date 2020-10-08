PSV Eindhoven caught two German players on the last day of the transfer period. But while Adrian Fein’s loan commitment has been lost in the media din, that is Mario Götze-Deal to be called a real coup. Decisively responsible: the German coach of the Dutch, Roger Schmidt.
Because he, he reports to the Image-Zeitung, called the 2014 world champion about eight weeks ago to explore the likelihood of a collaboration “It was a very nice, positive conversation,” said Schmidt. “My feeling was that maybe he could look for a quieter environment where he could just get the fun of football back. Of course, it was clear to me that we would not be the first option and that he would consider many other offers.”
“In the end,” said the coach, “it was perhaps a bit of fate that the thought of what I told him came back to his head and that he can develop his love for football again here. The transfer was then even realized within three or four hours on Tuesday evening. That was extraordinary. ”(Since Götze was without a contract, he could still be signed after the transfer window had closed).
Of course, he made some inquiries about the player in advance of the conversation. “You always do that as a coach, it’s standard. But in situations like this I try to find out everything I can about the player – especially when it comes to his personality. I only got positive feedback on Mario.”
Which now lead to an actual collaboration with the Dutch top club PSV Eindhoven. In 1988 the Brabanters won the Champions League (at that time the European Champion’s Cup). Since then, the likelihood of repeating this success has certainly not increased. In an international comparison, the Dutch Eredivisie is not in the top five. Götze’s self-declared goal of at least one more victory in the Champions League trophy, which he has been denied until now, seems at least very optimistic under the new circumstances. But good – Ajax was close to it a year and a half ago. Why shouldn’t PSV also succeed?
Especially since they get a gifted footballer in Götze. Even if there is logically a lot of catching up to do in the fitness area. What his new coach also knows: “Mario makes a fit impression on me. But it is clear that he lacks team training – even if that will change pretty quickly. He will certainly not be able to play 90 minutes every three days at the moment, but The missions will quickly put him in his best possible shape. I see him in central midfield – from there he can exert the greatest possible influence on the game. His decision-making behavior in tight spaces is certainly one of his greatest strengths. “
