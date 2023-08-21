In the upcoming Champions League play-off between PSV and Rangers FC, a lot comes together in Luuk de Jong. Last season he was injured during the same match and saw his hesitant teammates stranded on the doorstep of the CL. Now he is fit, already good for four goals and happy with football under Peter Bosz.
Martin Wijffels
