Luuk de Jong crowned himself match winner at PSV in the extension in the return against AS Monaco (3-2) in the third preliminary round of the Champions League. “These are the nicer evenings. This is what I came back for, among other things,” said the captain, who exchanged FC Barcelona for the Eindhoven team in the transfer period. ESPN .

,,To then head in the winning team, it’s fantastic. Camp Nou is fantastic, but this is really my home,” said De Jong in a swirling Philips Stadium. “Head in the winning team in an important match. That the entire stadium jumps for you. You never get used to that.”

It was a battle of attrition in Eindhoven. After last week's 1-1 in Monaco, both teams were also in balance in Eindhoven after ninety minutes plus injury time: 2-2. In extra time, De Jong headed in a cross from Jordan Teze. ,,Everyone was a bit tired', De Jong looked back. ,,We tried to find the side and bring in balls from there. Fortunately, it eventually falls well, nice." The striker and captain of PSV was proud of his fellow players. ,,Monaco is a good team. You can see that in everything. We had a lot of trouble with them. But then it's even better of us that we keep fighting, don't give up, equalize just before time and also score the winning one. Then you close like this, delicious. Congratulations to everyone for how we fought."

Teze: ‘Character kept me going’

Teze had a hard time physically in the extension, but the defender did deliver the excellent assist to De Jong in the 109th minute. ,,I am very tired. This was the first European 120 minutes for me," Teze said ESPN. ,,It was a tough game, but I'm happy with the win. It just doesn't hurt in the head now." Teze also saw that PSV continued to fight in Eindhoven. "It was very difficult, especially in the second half. They kept pressing. But I knew we only needed one moment." So that moment came. ,,We said to each other: we just have to break down, keep going until we can't anymore. In the end we all did. I was tired, but the character kept me going."

Jordan Teze (r) in action. © Pro Shots / Marcel van Dorst



