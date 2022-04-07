VideoLeicester City and PSV have not scored in the first leg in the quarter-finals of the Conference League: 0-0. The decision will be made in Eindhoven next Thursday. PSV got away with a shot on the crossbar shortly before the break, but should have been awarded a penalty shortly after the break for a foul on Cody Gakpo.

To compensate for the difference in individual qualities, PSV had to play at the top of its game as a team, predicted coach Roger Schmidt. As expected, the German opted for Yvon Mvogo under the bar, Joël Drommel was placed on the bench after his lousy performance against FC Twente. The Swiss was sharp, especially with a few high balls.

As the whole of PSV already started the match sharply. The pleasant atmosphere in the sold-out King Power Stadium helped with that: after just two minutes, Joey Veerman gave Mario Götze a stab at Mario Götze, who avoided the offside and hit keeper Kasper Schmeichel from close range. See also Israel closes its doors to foreign travelers due to the spread of the new variant

Then it was up to Leicester, which first handed out a few pinpricks and became really dangerous in the 20th minute after Veerman lost the ball: Kelehi Iheanacho only just missed Mvogo’s goal. The Foxes are already putting a lot of pressure on PSV, which could hardly come up with an answer. The spaces were there, but finesse on the ball was lacking.

Leicester City did better, the number ten in the Premier League was very close to 1-0 on the stroke of half-time, but Harvey Barnes hit the bar after a flashy combination.

PSV held their ground and shortly after the break the team even had a chance for more: after 52 minutes Cody Gakpo was knocked down in the sixteen, a clean penalty kick, but the Slovakian referee waved it off. Because there was no VAR, the game continued. Much to Schmidt’s horror.

After that penalty moment, little else happened initially, Leicester City insisted a little more, but did not become really dangerous anymore. Also because PSV regularly slowed down. So it remained at 0-0 and PSV still has every chance to continue next week. See also SP presents a set of 655 actions to make the city more sustainable - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

© REUTERS



© ANP



© REUTERS







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Wesley Fofana tries to block PSV captain Cody Gakpo’s shot. © ANP

