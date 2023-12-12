After the 1-1 against Arsenal on Tuesday evening, PSV has qualified as number 2 in group B for the eighth finals of the Champions League. As a result, Peter Bosz's team will compete in the knockout phase against the leader of one of the seven other groups. These are the possible opponents for the Eindhoven team.
Sports editorial
#PSV #meet #teams #eighth #finals #Champions #League
