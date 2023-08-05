The battle for the Johan Cruijff Scale was an exciting one. PSV emphatically showed its offensive intentions, as Feyenoord invariably did last season. Noa Lang decided the squatter deep in the second half: 0-1. PSV thus won the Johan Cruijff Shield for the third year in a row, after the Dutch champion Ajax had already been beaten 0-4 and 3-5 in Amsterdam in the past two seasons. PSV has now won 14 of the 27 editions of the Dutch Supercup.

Noa Lang had irritated Feyenoord’s supporters. Somewhere in the run-up to the summer, when his transfer from Club Brugge to PSV was in the pipeline, he told in his own characteristic way in a podcast that PSV and Ajax should be rated much higher than Feyenoord. The former youth player of Feyenoord (from 2005 to 2013), once fled from the Kuip as a boy when he visited the Rotterdam stadium again after his departure from Rotterdam to the youth academy of Ajax, to the anger of some supporters of Feyenoord, decided the first real showdown of the season in person. And that hurt in Rotterdam.

The assist from substitute Ismael Saibari was blasted by Lang behind Justin Bijlow in the 79th minute. Helping PSV to the Johan Cruijff Scale and leaving Feyenoord disappointed. Of course, the battle in De Kuip was mainly a test of strength for Peter Bosz on the way to the approaching qualifying matches with Sturm Graz for the Champions League, with the accompanying and much-needed millions for the Eindhoven team on the horizon. But for the 59-year-old trainer it was also an opportunity to put a prize in his terribly empty trophy cabinet at the highest level. And in the way that is so dear to Bosz, full steam ahead.

Calvin Stengs almost made a curious goal after 25 minutes, but he could not win the header on the goal line. © Pim Ras Photography



Fight mode

That is also the assignment that Arne Slot always sends his Feyenoord into the field with, a battle that won the club the national title in May. The Johan Cruijff Scale thus became a clash between two football styles that have a lot in common. The fact that both parties sometimes handed in a ball before the break, especially by Ibrahim Sangaré (PSV) and Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord), of course, had a lot to do with the high pace that the champion and cup winner used.

The team from Rotterdam should have opened the score when Igor Paixão only had to push a cross from Alireza Jahanbakhsh past Walter Benitez. The Argentinian saved his team from an early deficit. On the other hand, the industrious Noa Lang showed his most dangerous side. The left winger, who had been removed from Club Brugge, found Justin Bijlow on his way and fired over shortly before the break. PSV, with Joey Veerman on a roll, clearly had more ball possession than the team from Rotterdam before the break. Shortly after the break, Bijlow saved with his feet on a bet by Jordan Teze. On the other hand, De Kuip exploded with joy when Paixao shot the ball through the post behind Benitez, but the action was still flagged because the small Brazilian was in an offside position when he was passed. Like Isaac Babadi saw his delicious marker ball over Bijlow canceled by a flag signal because Luuk de Jong had been offside in the run-up. See also Russian attack | "The tentacles extend" - Finnish-Russians explain their silence



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

PSV, which also did not lose to Feyenoord last season, saw their opponent Calvin Stengs and Santiago Giménez drop out after an hour as agreed. The defense of the Brabant players now had to deal with Quinten Timber and Newcastle United mercenary Yankuba Minteh.

With Ricardo Pepi, whom Feyenoord also threw a fish at this summer, and Ismael Saibari in his back, Bosz also wanted to win the first prize of the season. And that worked when Olivier Boscagli sent the ball deep, Saibari appeared on the inside of Marcos Lopez and neatly put the ball down for Lang. The international shot PSV to the Cruijff Scale, giving his team a big boost in the direction of Sturm Graz away and at home and also helping his trainer Bosz with silverware.

Justin Bijlow was important for Feyenoord with a few nice saves. © Pim Ras Photography



For Lutsharel Geertruida, the loss was an extra damper. The captain of Feyenoord, in the absence of Gernot Trauner, would have been more than happy to hold the prize. The Rotterdammer knows that there is a lot going on in the background in the transfer area. Representatives from Red Bull Leipzig reported back to Rotterdam this week in a third attempt to lure the international to the Bundesliga.

The Germans did not put any amounts on the table the first two times, which impressed general and technical director Dennis te Kloese. But now the record amount that the team from Rotterdam caught for Orkun Kökçü from Benfica is coming into view, if Te Kloese even wants to cooperate in a departure of the self-trained defender.

Noa Lang scored the winning goal for PSV on his return to the Dutch fields after three years at Club Brugge. © Pim Ras Photography







view important updates 90’+7′ End of second half It’s over in De Kuip after an exciting final phase. PSV wins the Johan Cruijff Shield for the third year in a row and for the fourteenth time, out of 27 editions in total. 90′ Six minutes of extra time Another six minutes will be added in the Kuip. Can Feyenoord still make the 1-1 and thus drag another penalty series out of the fire? 86′ Noa Lang is replaced by Yorbe Vertessen Peter Bosz takes Noa Lang to the side. Not an unreasonable choice with yellow in your pocket and De Kuip on its roof. Will he also be the match winner or will Feyenoord equalize? There will be a lot of extra time due to all the substitutions in the second half. See also National Congress approves PLN of credit for the Safra Plan - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO 86′ Johan Bakayoko is replaced by Anwar El Ghazi 86′ Yellow card for Noa Lang Lutsharel Geetruida and Noa Lang get into a fight after a foul by Joey Veerman. That results in yellow cards for the three Orange internationals. Immediately afterwards, Lang and Geertruida give each other a big hug to make up for it. Only a few minutes left on the clock, so Geertruida is in a hurry to resume the game. 86′ Yellow card for Joey Veerman 86′ Yellow card for Lutsharel Geertruida 83′ Marcus Pedersen is replaced by Thomas van den Belt The fifth and final substitution at Feyenoord, which is suddenly in a hurry to score another goal. However, Feyenoord does not have much right to it, it is a bit disappointing what the national champion shows tonight in the sold-out Kuip. 79′ 0-1 PSV! Goal by Noa Lang! The game seemed to doze off a bit on the way to a penalty series, but there is a goal out of nowhere. It is PSV that takes the lead. Noa Lang, a youth player at Feyenoord for eight years, scores in the 79th minute in De Kuip by reacting quickly in the penalty area. Can Feyenoord pull out another penalty series in the final phase?

GOAL! Noa Lang puts PSV ahead in De Kuip 🔥 Will PSV take first prize under Peter Bosz? #feypsv — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) August 4, 2023

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. 75′ Justin Bijlow saves Jordan Teze’s shot Fifteen minutes before the end, two more corner kicks for PSV. The second came because Justin Bijlow managed to tap a deflected long shot from Jordan Teze out of the corner with a stylish save. Bijlow almost made a mistake early in the game with a shot from Noa Lang, but outside that moment the goalkeeper of Feyenoord and the Orange kept a great game. However, Slot will not be happy that Bijlow is the star of his team for the time being, although that naturally also gives confidence for the penalty series that is becoming increasingly likely. 73′ Isaac Babadi is replaced by Ismael Saibari A very creditable official debut in PSV 1 from the 18-year-old talent from Nijmegen. He even scored, but the party was canceled because Luuk de Jong was offside in the run-up to that goal. 73′ Luuk de Jong is replaced by Ricardo Pepi Luuk de Jong couldn’t show much tonight. What can the young American striker do in the last twenty minutes? See also Football | Huuhkajat finished as the best group runner-up and gets to the second qualifying basket in the draw for the EC qualifiers 73′ Quilindschy Hartman is replaced by Marcos Lopez Ten minutes after the first two substitutions, another double substitution by Arne Slot. 73′ Igor Paixão is replaced by Javairô Dilrosun 62′ Calvin Stengs is replaced by Quinten Timber Calvin Stengs also goes to the side. He played a fairly unremarkable game, apart from the curious goal he almost scored after 25 minutes. Shortly before PSV’s goal, however, he could not win the header Ibrahim Sangaré, who got away well after his dawdling in front of his own goal. 62′ Santiago Gimenez is replaced by Yankuba Minteh Feyenoord’s Mexican striker was a bit disappointing tonight. After an hour Arne Slot takes him to the side. The new Japanese striker Ayase Ueda will only be able to arrange his work permit next week, so Feyenoord does not yet have a real striker on the bench. The rented from Newcastle United Yankuba Minteh now gets the chance in the point of attack. 61′ Another good save Justin Bijlow After an hour of play, Justin Bijlow has to intervene again. With a stylish save, he prevents Johan Bakayoko from shooting the ball just under the crossbar after another corner kick for PSV, already the fifth of the evening. 56′ Isaac Babadi’s goal disallowed Two disallowed goals in two minutes in De Kuip. First from Igor Paixão, a little later also from PSV talent Isaac Babadi. He was not offside before he scored with a nice marker ball, but Luuk de Jong was in the run-up to his action. So it remains at 0-0 with more than half an hour left on the clock. 55′ Igor Paixao’s goal disallowed Ten minutes after the break, Feyenoord seems to be taking the lead, but the party in De Kuip is short-lived. Igor Paixão was offside. 54′ Yellow card for Johan Bakayoko and Timon Wellenreuther The first yellow card of the evening is for Johan Bakayoko, PSV’s Belgian right winger. Completely justified, because he hit Igor Paixão full on his ankle. Timon Wellenreuther also gets a yellow card, because Feyenoord’s reserve keeper storms out of the dugout to yell at Bakayoko. The KNVB and the arbitration no longer want to see things like that in the new season.

🟨 Example of the new rule: Timon Wellenreuther enters the field and immediately gets yellow.#feypsv pic.twitter.com/kVk91rBoaC — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) August 4, 2023

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

load more



Statistics

Line-up