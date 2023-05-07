PSV recorded a 1-0 victory over Sparta in Het Kasteel, and therefore remains number two in the Eredivisie. Moreover, Feyenoord can no longer become champions this Sunday by beating Excelsior. Substitute Anwar el Ghazi scored the only goal in the 74th minute, on a pass from Fábio Silva.

PSV, which won the KNVB Cup last week after a penalty series against Ajax (Silva decided that), showed itself stronger almost the entire match and had plenty of chances, but Sparta goalkeeper Nick Olij and a lot of misses allowed Sparta to keep a clean sheet until the last quarter of the game.

Even after that it was still exciting when Spartan Koki Saito stood alone in front of PSV keeper Walter Benítez’s goal. Fortunately for the people of Eindhoven, Saito missed.