PSV has won the fourth exhibition game in a row. After BW Linz (1-2), FC Augsburg (1-2) and FC Eindhoven (3-1), a victory was also booked against Nottingham Forest tonight at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven. The team from Eindhoven made the difference in the second half, through a good goal from Johan Bakayoko. The Belgian talent started from about seventeen meters and hit cleanly, hard and low in the right corner: 1-0.

PSV had started preparations with a 2-1 defeat against Sint-Truiden, but after four victories in a row, they are confidently heading into the battle for the Johan Cruijff Scale next Friday in De Kuip against Feyenoord. The national champion closed the preparation this afternoon with a 2-1 victory over Benfica. PSV gave very little away and had hardly anything to fear from Nottingham Forest in the back, which had come to Eindhoven with remarkably defensive intentions. On the other hand, the team of coach Peter Bosz also had trouble getting through the stiff Premier League team: something that the people of Eindhoven may have to deal with more often this season. Many opponents like to dig themselves into the Philips Stadium, so the match was a great exercise in patience and inventiveness for PSV. See also LIVE | 'Russia burns millions of gas every day', Russian army increases to 1.15 million men

Bakayoko still made the difference, after PSV had already had some chances. The Belgian international thus fulfilled his basic position and seems to be on track to continue his advance at PSV this season.

Peter Bosz did not make any substitutions, so all players played ninety minutes. That was especially clever of the only 18-year-old Isaac Babadi, who is currently taking over the place from Xavi Simons. Babadi has been playing in PSV’s youth academy since 2018, when he took over from NEC. He has already played 34 matches for Young PSV in the Kitchen Champion Division, in which he scored five times and provided four assists.

PSV will play Feyenoord in De Kuip on Friday evening for the Johan Cruijff Scale. Earlier today, the national champion won 2-1 against the Portuguese champion Benfica, where Orkun Kökçü and Fredrik Aursnes played in midfield with the team of former PSV coach Roger Schmidt. The German coach did change all his ten field players and brought David Neres, among others, into the field. Besides Justin Bijlow, Arne Slot also changed all his players, which also ensured that the second half was certainly not a treat for the audience in De Kuip. See also Russian attack | Russian war bloggers acknowledge Leopard deliveries from the West

PSV starts the new season in the Eredivisie on Saturday 12 August with the home game against FC Utrecht. On Wednesday, August 9, the duel with Sturm Graz in the third qualifying rounds of the Champions League awaits. The return in Austria is a week later.

Line-up PSV:

Benítez; Sambo, Ramalho, Boscagli, Van Aanholt; Sangaré, Babadi, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lang



