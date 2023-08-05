On an evening that was full of attacking spirit, but remained without goals for a long time, PSV conquered the Johan Cruijff Scale with excellent, well-groomed football. It defeated Feyenoord, last season’s national champion, in De Kuip 1-0. With that, PSV has now won the Cruijff Scale, the battle between the cup winner and national champion, for the third year in a row.

A week before the start of the Eredivisie, Feyenoord was dealt such a sensitive blow in the Kuip in Rotterdam, and PSV is experiencing a strong generale for the game in the preliminary round of the Champions League against Sturm Graz, next Tuesday in Eindhoven. That will be a sporting and financially important match for PSV – it last played in 2018 in the main tournament of the lucrative Champions League.

The first two minutes immediately showed what can be expected from PSV and Feyenoord next season. Full house on the attack, the game that waves up and down, with a lot of intensity. Peter Bosz, the new PSV coach, has broadly the same principles as Feyenoord coach Arne Slot. Both want to entertain the audience, play football ahead, at a fast pace.

Dangerous situations

That made this game one to look forward to – and the teams did not disappoint. PSV creates many potentially dangerous situations, with careful, varied combination football. But it does not play out well in the final phase of an attack, the last twenty to thirty meters, and therefore does not lead to great opportunities for a long time.

The 18-year-old Isaac Babadi, partly trained by PSV itself – who keeps the experienced Guus Til on the bench – proves to be an enrichment in his first official match for PSV 1. The midfielder plays along easily, finds the spaces between the lines and brings creativity.

In the front left, the major summer purchase Noa Lang, taken over from Club Brugge for about fifteen million, is a constant threat. He regularly escapes Feyenoord back Marcus Pedersen. Shortly before the break, Lang gets his first chance for goal, but he rams over.

PSV coach Bosz said this week that he has the feeling that it will be a good season. Judging by Friday evening, he has been able to sharpen his offensive principles in a short time – exactly a month ago he started preparations. These come down to: a lot of pressure on the opponent, retaking the ball after at least five seconds and pushing forward.

PSV is solid in possession, but if it loses the ball there are sometimes dangerously large holes in the back. Like after ten minutes, when Feyenoord quickly switches and attacker Igor Paixao emerges freely in front of goal after a cross from Alireza Jahanbakhsh, but he encounters goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Feyenoord is looking for balance

Feyenoord looks a bit tame and is still looking for a new balance in midfield after the departure of playmaker Orkun Kökcü and attacking midfielder Sebastian Szymanski. It has difficulty with the high pressure of PSV and also does not know how to dictate, as it did so often in home matches last season.

After the widespread criticism of the behavior of players in the cup final between PSV and Ajax in April, sportsmanship now predominated. This is clearly visible when Feyenoord striker Igor Paixaio neatly taps a ball over the line in the middle of a promising attack when PSV defender Jordan Teze goes to the ground in pain, while he just put Feyenoord striker Calvin Stengs aside. Paxaio deserves a pat on the back from PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré.

But during the course of the evening, that good behavior does not last, as the tension increases and the duels become fiercer. Referee Allard Lindhout quickly draws a yellow card when reserve goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther jumps up from the bench and interferes in a scuffle. Exactly in line with the tightening of the rules announced by the KNVB this summer: it will take stricter action against complaining players.

PSV more comfortable

PSV is stronger, more comfortable in possession. Especially if Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez and top purchase Calvin Stengs are replaced early in the second half, PSV will get more grip. A shot from Jordan Teze saves Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow with his right foot, and later he barely saves a nice long shot from the PSV defender.

Then, ten minutes before time. It suddenly goes fast. Deep pass from PSV defender Olivier Boscagli, substitute Ismael Saibari easily walks away from his guard and passes directly to Lang who can easily tap in. 1-0. Cups of beer are flying in the direction of Lang, who has a past in the youth academy of Feyenoord and was often booed in Rotterdam on Friday evening.

Feyenoord gets another big chance through Jahanbakhsh, but left back Patrick van Aanholt throws himself for it. Feyenoord players collapse on the ground when the whistle blows around ten o’clock.

The award ceremony is held a little later in an almost empty Kuip. A prize at the highest level for Bosz, who has the reputation of not being a prize grabber. “Winning here, that says something,” he says in the press conference. “We dared to play football, I thought that was an important aspect.”

He finds it extra special that it was the fourteenth Johan Cruijff Scale for PSV.

