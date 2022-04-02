PSV suffered damage during a visit to FC Twente in the battle for the national title. The number two in the Eredivisie was even heading for a defeat for a long time, but equalized in injury time: 3-3. Because league-leader Ajax won 3-1 against FC Groningen earlier on Saturday, the difference between the two title candidates grew to four points with six rounds to go.

In the Grolsch Veste, PSV started the game dramatically. Within 24 minutes it was 3-0 for Twente thanks to goals from Ricky van Wolfswinkel (twice) and Michel Vlap. In between, Twente midfielder Ramiz Zerrouki also hit the post. For a long time PSV offered little in return, but a placed shot by Joey Veerman brought the Eindhoven team back into the game before half-time.

After the break, Cody Gakpo, who had recovered from an injury, came in at PSV. The winger scored the 3-2 within eight minutes. After Vlap hit the bar hard from close range and PSV striker Noni Madueke hit the post on the other side, the Eindhoven club still hit the mark in injury time. Defender Olivier Boscagli knocked Twente goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall in the air and scored the equalizer.

Ajax beats Groningen

Earlier in the afternoon Ajax did manage to turn a deficit into a victory. The organized FC Groningen countered in the first half to a 1-0 lead via striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, who passed Ajax goalkeeper André Onana with an apparently tenable shot. That seemed to be the halftime score, but via Davy Klaassen and a utilized penalty by Dusan Tadic after a handball by Damil Dankerlui, Ajax came alongside in injury time.

In the second half, Strand Larsen got another chance, but this time Onana managed to keep his header out of the goal. A final offensive from Groningen led to nothing, after which the third Ajax goal also fell in injury time. Steven Berghuis got the ball from substitute Brian Brobbey and made the 1-3.