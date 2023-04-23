The squatter between PSV and Ajax lay still for a while on Sunday. A supporter of the home team threw a cup towards Steven Berghuis, who just missed hitting him. That happened on one of the long sides of the stadium. PSV was leading 2-0 at the time of the strike.
The KNVB recently tightened the guidelines after several incidents in stadiums. When throwing objects on the field, the game is temporarily stopped. In the case of a second offense, the duel will be permanently stopped according to the new guidelines.
The match in Eindhoven has resumed after an interruption of fifteen minutes. There were 59 minutes on the clock at the time of strike.
goal alert
Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal scored by your selected club within five minutes during matches. Also follow all the (international) football of today in our live football center.
Programme, results and standings in the premier league
In our match center you can see the full program of the upcoming round in the Eredivisie, the standings and all the results of the matches played. Below you can see all our videos about Dutch football.
Listen to all our football podcasts here
Watch all videos about Dutch football here
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#PSV #Ajax #deal #tightened #rules #squatter #stopped #fifteen #minutes #throwing #cup #beer
Leave a Reply