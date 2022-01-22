You can call snack bar Ons Fun in the Voorstraat a household name. For sixteen years, the pub with its characteristic white facade has been the address for villagers with a tasty appetite. And not just for them, but also for cyclists and motorcyclists from all over the region, who take a break especially in Klaaswaal in the summer for an ice cream from Maasdam. ,,I have done it with a lot of love all these years. I know pretty much the whole village.”