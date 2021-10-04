José Vélez or Lourdes Retuerto. The primaries for the General Secretariat of the PSOE in the Region remain in a hand in hand between the Government delegate and the regional senator, who formalized their pre-candidacies on Monday at the regional headquarters of the party. The doctor Txema Almela, who was president of Real Murcia, will not finally appear, as he communicated on his Twitter account. The period is open all day this Monday, but no more applicants are expected to emerge.

Vélez and Retuerto must now obtain the 150 guarantees that allow them to become official candidates, for which they have until October 29. The two announced that from this Tuesday they will visit the different socialist groups in the Region to explain to the militancy their respective projects for the organization.

The first to go to Princesa was Vélez, accompanied by the deputies in the Assembly Francisco Lucas and Carmina Fernández, who belong to his team. Vélez showed his intention to give a voice to the socialist militancy in this primary process, which should be the first step “to change the regional government in 2023 and get the Region out of this well into which successive Party governments have put it. Popular”.

Asked about the version he gave on Sunday about the failed motion of censure Iván Redondo, the former chief of staff of Pedro Sánchez (who discharged all responsibility in the party and separated Moncloa from the operation), the government delegate indicated that this story does not correspond to what he lived at that time. Reiterated that

the motion of no confidence was necessary and that today, in view of the drift of the “defected government of López Miras,”

the PSOE would act again as in last March.

Likewise, Vélez rules out the reinstatement in the party of leaders expelled during Diego Conesa’s term, such as Emilio Ivars and Ana Belén Castejón. Without citing them, he said that they “broke the internal rules,” so the federal leadership acted accordingly.

For her part, Senator

Lourdes Retuerto He declared that his project “was born out of militancy, it is open, supportive and inclusive.” Retuerto is willing to debate with Vélez and with any other candidate who may present himself. “This primary procedure demonstrates the greatness of a party like the PSOE, which operates through democratic channels.” “What this process is about is to gain the necessary momentum to win the 2023 elections,” said the senator, accompanied by members of her team such as Francisco Aznar, who was a socialist councilor in Cartagena, Montserrat Santamaría (from the executive de Molina) and Bernardo Martínez.

Once the pre-candidatures have been submitted, there is a deadline until October 29 for the collection of guarantees. Electoral censuses will be published on October 21, while official candidacies will be announced between October 30 and November 2. The information campaign among the militants will take place between November 2 and 19, while the first round of voting will take place on November 20. If no candidate exceeds 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff on November 27.