Shawn Laydenex-CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, published a commemorative post to remember PSPalso revealing the data relating to total saleswhich amount to over 82.5 million units.
The message is on the occasion of nine years have passed since the closure of the production of the PlayStation Portable, which Layden evidently remembers fondly, being still a huge fan of the Sony console, as well as having contributed to its success.
“The last production line closed nine years ago: over 82.5 million!” Layden wrote in his message to X, “Not bad, little friend!”
The overall figure had been more or less known for some time, given that the PSP went out of production almost a decade ago, but the interesting thing about the message is found in the photo.
The precise number printed on a special PSP
In fact, the image portrays a very special model of PSP, which was evidently entrusted to Layden: “In memory of the last production of PSP”, we read on one side of the back of the console, while on the other side we find written “milestone of production: 82,523,607 pieces”.
This should be the official and precise data of the quantity of PSPs produced in the ten years of presence on the market, from November 9, 2004 to September 26, 2014. Until now we knew that the total was around 82 million consoles, but in this case there is a highly precise number.
Although many remember Sony’s portable consoles with great affection, it seems that the company still has no intention of returning to that path, after the closure of production of PlayStation Vita. However, something like this was launched just recently with PlayStation Portal, even if the device in question is not a real portable console as it is focused on streaming use.
