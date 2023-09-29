Shawn Laydenex-CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, published a commemorative post to remember PSPalso revealing the data relating to total saleswhich amount to over 82.5 million units.

The message is on the occasion of nine years have passed since the closure of the production of the PlayStation Portable, which Layden evidently remembers fondly, being still a huge fan of the Sony console, as well as having contributed to its success.

“The last production line closed nine years ago: over 82.5 million!” Layden wrote in his message to X, “Not bad, little friend!”

The overall figure had been more or less known for some time, given that the PSP went out of production almost a decade ago, but the interesting thing about the message is found in the photo.