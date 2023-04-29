“The skin manifestations of psoriasis are often accompanied by symptoms of arthritis, such as pain, morning stiffness and swelling of the joints. Early diagnosis of psoriatic arthritis may prove to be more important than for psoriasis itself: identifying symptoms early can make a difference”. This is what Prof. Florenzo Iannone, Director of Rheumatology at the ‘Aldo Moro’ University of Bari during the first Open Day of the ‘Experience at the centre’ information campaign, promoted by Novartis in collaboration with the main Patient Associations.