“The first signs of psoriasis are flaky red spots that appear above all in some areas of the body, especially on the elbows, knees and scalp, but the skin lesions are to be considered only the tip of the pathology iceberg”. This was stated by Prof. Caterina Foti, Director of the Dermatological Clinic of the Department of Precision and Regenerative Medicine and the Ionian Area of ​​the University of Bari ‘Aldo Moro’ during the first Open Day of the information campaign ‘L’Experienza al centro’, promoted by Novartis in collaboration with the main Patient Associations.