Stiffness in the joints of the hands and spine, pain and swelling are some symptoms ofpsoriatic arthritis (PsA), a disease that mainly affects people between 30 and 50 years of age who are already affected by psoriasis. To date, the triggering cause of PsA is not known; it is only known that, if not controlled and treated promptly, the disease could irreversibly affect the lives of patients. To improve its impact on quality of life, it is necessary to reach early minimal disease activity (MDA) – defined on the basis of the reduction of a set of disease symptoms (swollen and painful joints, enthesitis, psoriasis) – and maintain it over time. This is reported by an article published in Allies for Health (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.

According to a study published in ‘Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases’ – the article reads – in patients with PsA the failure to achieve minimal disease activity within one year is linked to worse Pro (Patient repoted outcome, outcomes reported by patients, such as physical function, pain and global assessment of disease). “Previous literature studies – write the researchers of the Erasmus University Medical Center and Maasstad Hospital of Rotterdam and of the Albert Schweitzerplaats of Dordrecht (The Netherlands) – have shown that patients with PsA who reach Mda have lower levels of fatigue (asthenia ) and improved health-related quality of life (HRQoL), as well as improved mental well-being and work productivity compared with patients who do not reach the MDA. The importance of achieving the MDA within the first year has also been demonstrated for improve HRQoL at 12 months. That said, there have been no studies with long-term data to support this claim until now.”

The impact of MDA was assessed using data from patients with newly diagnosed PsA, disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) naïve, and with oligoarthritis (2-5 affected joints) or polyarthritis (more than 5 joints) at baseline, from the Dutch Depar cohort (Dutch southwest early PsA cohoRt). The study involved 240 patients classified into three groups: patients with achievement of Mda 9 and 12 months after diagnosis of PsA (Mda maintained); patients with achievement of the MDA within the first year, but without maintenance of this state at 9 and 12 months (MDA not maintained); patients without reaching MDA within one year. Early intensive treatment focusing on all aspects of the disease, including associated comorbidities, is required to reduce the impact of PsA on patients’ quality of life. In patients who do not achieve minimal disease activity Despite early intensification of therapy, we need to look beyond biological Dmards and be aware of comorbidities and other factors affecting these patients’ ability to achieve MDA.”

More than 300,000 people in Italy have received a diagnosis of this chronic inflammatory disease, which affects the skin, joints and tendons, and develops when the immune system attacks healthy cells and tissues. A progressive and debilitating pathology, which – according to the Italian Society of Rheumatology (Sir) – occurs in one patient out of three with psoriasis. The symptoms of PsA cause very different clinical manifestations because, in addition to affecting the joints, tendons and back, sometimes it does not spare organs such as the intestine or the eye, as well as naturally the skin.

The full article is available at: https://www.alleatiperlasalute.it/piu-lungo/arthritis-psoriasica-lo-studio-minima-attivita-malattia-within-1-year-improve-quality-life.