Psoriasis is a chronic skin disease that often appears suddenly and in the same way it leaves. It consists of the cells accumulate in the most superficial part of the skin. This causes surplus skin cells to grouped and create red spots that originate itching and sometimes pain. A definitive cure for psoriasis has not yet been found, so the treatment focuses on controlling symptoms and in most cases it is achieved.

Much of the psoriasis occur in the form of outbreaks of different duration (between weeks and months). These outbreaks decreasing often disappear. Psoriasis is divided into various types (in plaques, in the nails, in the form of drops, inverse psoriasis, pustulous, erythrodermal and psoriatic arthritis).

Causes of psoriasis

Immune system related disease

The concrete causes of psoriasis have not yet been found. However, it is an evidence that the disease has to do with alterations of the immune system. And it has also been possible to prove that there are certain factors that can trigger it. These are the most common:

– Any type of skin injury, from cuts or burns to insect bites.

– various types of skin infections or infections caused by streptococci.

– Smoking or drinking alcohol in large quantities.

– Stress or anxiety situations.

– Low level of vitamin D.

Psoriasis symptoms

Each patient reacts differently

There are a number of common symptoms in all cases, although they really have differences in each patient.

– Red spots on the skin that can occur in a small size or can even affect large areas of the body.

– Itching and pain.

– Small grains in the form of scales, especially in children.

– Skin cracks and sometimes with blood.

– Nail stains or cracks.

– Inflammation in the joints.

Psoriasis diagnosis

Physical examination is essential

It is not too complicated to diagnose psoriasis, since the symptoms are very evident. We must follow a simple protocol that includes the study of the medical history and physical examination to observe the skin spots. If the doctor considers it necessary, sometimes a skin biopsy is also performed.

Psoriasis treatment

The first objective is to eliminate pain and itching

The treatment for psoriasis seeks to reduce the size of the spots and eliminate pain and itching. The most common is the use of creams that extend in the skin. They are very effective if the degree of psoriasis is not too serious. Sometimes it is combined with oral intake medications. Prescribed medications usually contain corticosteroids. It is also recommended to increase the level of vitamin D. Other supplements are antraline and those derived from vitamin A. and salicylic acid because it helps eliminate dead skin cells.

As a complement, the patient is also subject to very controlled phototherapy sessions in which the skin is exposed to sunlight or ultraviolet artificial light A or B.

Psoriasis prevention

Avoid stress, obesity and tobacco

There are no clear rules that allow avoiding the appearance of psoriasis, but there are some measures that affect everyday routine that help reduce the risk. Avoiding stress as possible, avoiding obesity, not smoking and hydrating the skin are measures that contribute to containing the appearance of this disease. Likewise, suffering bacterial or viral infections predisposes to developing psoriasis, a disease whose appearance is also related to family history.

