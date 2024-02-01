There psoriasis is a chronic disease in which the immune system becomes overactivecausing skin cells to multiply too quickly. Patches of skin become scaly and inflamedmost often on the scalpcome on elbows or on kneesbut other parts of the body can also be affected.

Here we offer you some natural remedies to alleviate the symptoms, but the absolute best remedy is to contact a good specialist.

5 natural remedies against psoriasis

1.Get some sun. Spend some time outdoors. Ultraviolet B rays from the sun can help. Limit yourself to 5 or 10 minutes a day and use sunscreen on spots without psoriasis. Too much sun can increase the risk of skin cancer.

2. Add particular salts to your bath. Do you want to get rid of scales and soothe your skin? Use Dead Sea or Epsom salts in a tub with warm water. Soak for about 15 minutes and use a moisturizer when you're done.

3.Turmeric. You may know turmeric as the yellow herb that shows up in curry sauce foods. Studies show it can reduce psoriasis flare-ups. You can try it as an ingredient in your meals or as a supplement.

4.Tea tree oil. It comes from a plant native toAustralia, but you don't have to go that far to get relief. Shampoos with this ingredient may help psoriasis on the scalp, although more research is needed.

5.Meditation and Yoga. Reduce stress to shake off symptoms. Meditation can help you deal with psoriasis calmly. Yoga is also especially helpful if you suffer from psoriatic arthritis, as it relieves joint pain and expands your range of motion.