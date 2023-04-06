(Adnkronos) – The press conference “Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis: around 500,000 patients in Italy was held in Milan on Wednesday 5 April. European Commission approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s oral treatment Deucravacitinib. On the sidelines of the event, Antonio Costanzo, full professor of Dermatology and director of the UOC of Dermatology of the Irccs Humanitas Clinical Institute of Rozzano, spoke.

#Psoriasis #Costanzo #underestimate #psychological #implications #disease