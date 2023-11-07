“One of the objectives of this campaign is to speak to people who live with this disease to tell them, through innovative channels such as social media and the help of testimonials and influencers, that you can have a normal life even with psoriasis”. These are the words of Federico Chinni, CEO of UCB Italia, on the sidelines of the event ‘Let’s put psoriasis out of play’, which took place a few days before World Psoriasis Day (29 October) and with which we wanted to take stock of the awareness campaign of the same name.